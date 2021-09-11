Funeral services for Ms. Robin Lynn Carman Edwards will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Stacy Gilder officiating. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Saturday from noon until service time at Ligon & Bobo.
Robin, age 57, of Lebanon passed away September 8, 2021, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.
Born January 22, 1964, in Nashville, she is the daughter of the late Alfred N. Carman Sr. and Dora Elizabeth Nunley Carman.
She was the Program Manager in Global PMO DTTL & GTS for Deloitte & Touche. She attended Joy Church.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Merilyn Edwards-Ater and Daniel; two grandsons, Ryker and Rafe Ater; sister, Merilyn (Ken) Couch; brother, Al (Pat) Carman; and several nieces and nephews.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
