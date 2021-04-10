On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, our beloved Ron Warner departed this life at age 40 at Wooster Community Hospital in Wooster, Ohio. Ron was born on November 3, 1980, in Lowell, Indiana, to the late Ronald Ross and Karen (Bateman) Warner.
He married Sarah Eitel Warner on December 18, 2004, and they have two sons, Landon and Logan. A devoted father, Ron loved coaching baseball and being outdoors with his boys. He had a big heart and quick wit that lifted up his family and friends. He lit up a room in a heartbeat with optimism, helping people near him to live and love life to the fullest.
In addition to his wife and sons, Ron will be greatly missed by his sister Ronielle Warner Fitzgerald and husband John Thomas; mother-in-law Yvonne R. Clark; father-in-law Harry G. Eitel and wife Joey; brothers-in-law Jacob Eitel and Mikey W. Clark; sister-in-law Bethany M. Clark; nieces and nephews Jordan and Maddie Osborn, Sam, Kate and Julia Carney, Miranda Fitzgerald, Titus Eitel and Nova R. Eghbali; grand-niece Olivia Osborn; and his best friend and wingman Jeff Scott Jr.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law Michael W. Clark.
Ron graduated from Lowell High School in 1999 and culinary arts school at Ivy Tech State College. He served as an executive chef in northwest Indiana before joining Performance Foodservice in Chicago and in Nashville. In 2019, he began leading U.S. foodservice at Certified Angus Beef LLC in Wooster.
A celebration of life for Ron and the joy he brought to all will be held at a later date.
Custer-Glenn Funeral Home, Wooster, Ohio, 330-264-7776, www.custerglenn.com.
