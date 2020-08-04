Mr. Ronald Eugene Smith, age 81, of the LaGuardo Community in Lebanon, passed away July 31, 2020.
He was born in Red Boiling Springs, TN, September 3, 1938, to the late Vollie “Bob” Smith and Jessie Witcher Smith. He was a 1956 graduate of Red Boiling Springs High School and attended UT Extension in Nashville. He retired from AVCO/Textron with 30 years of service. He was a member of Maple Hill Church of Christ where he had served as a deacon.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Billie Wilson Smith; daughter, Leigh Ann (Scott) Nordmark; brother, Roger (Shelby) Smith; sister, Peggy Canter; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Maple Hill Church of Christ with Bro. Rob Long and Bro. Mike Wamble officiating. Interment will be at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Active Pallbearers will be Kent Hall, Joey Wilson, Jason Pharris, Patrick Ritter, Brandon Clark, Tim Goolsby, and Mike Hardin. Honorary Pallbearers are Oliver Abernathy, Suzann Floyd, Kai Grissim, Billy Head, Robert Sanders, Joe Widick. Visitation is Tuesday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Little Lights at Maple Hill, Alive Hospice or the charity of your choice.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
