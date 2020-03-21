Ron Page passed away on March 18, 2020 at age 58.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Mr. Page was a plumber and a member of the Local 572. He loved hunting fishing, sculpting, and drawing, but treasured time with his friends the most.
He is survived by daughter Melissa Page, sister Sharon (Bill) Covington, and niece Grace Covington.
He is preceded in death by son Lee Thomas Page, parents Thomas E. and Dorothy Elizabeth Foster Page, and brother Rick Page.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
