Ronald Paris, age 79, went to Heaven on Aug. 31, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Nell; three sons, Mike (Beth), Keith (Cathy) and Todd; two brothers, Leonard (Dineen) and Brownie (Blackie); nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Franklin Road Baptist Church athletic program.
