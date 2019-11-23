Ronald Holland passed away Wednesday November 20, 2019 at age 78.
Burial will take place in Eaton, Ohio at a later date.
Mr. Holland enjoyed square dancing for most of his life and antique 1939 Ford trucks.
He is survived by his brother Dale Holland; sisters Carol Gore and Rosemary (Nick) Charles; daughter Stacey Kurtz; three grandchildren, Kiley Kurtz, Hiley Bettencourt and Lily Bettencourt; and great-granddaughter Zada Marsden.
He is preceded in death by his parents Sebron and Mildred Holland.
Sellars Funeral Home Lebanon, TN, 615-444-9393.
