Ronald Stark passed away on April 13, 2020 at age 74. Private Graveside Services will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Mr. Stark was a business owner, educator, coach, and avid sports fan.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years Paula Stark; children Lisa (Robert) Baines, Vicki (Troy) Shelton, Todd (Jenna) Stark, and Jenni Leigh Watson; grandchildren Ethan Parker Shelton, Palmer Baines, Grafton Baines, and Paiton Stark; and special friends Lane Patterson and Mark Wooten.
Pallbearers are Todd Stark, Troy Shelton, Robert Baines, Lee Watson, Chris Richardson, and his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by parents Tilmon and Martha Bellah Stark.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
