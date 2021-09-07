Mr. Hayes, age 78, passed away at his residence on Sept.1, 2021.
Survivors include, devoted wife, Tangla Sherrie Odom Hayes; daughters, Adrianne (Joseph) Liggion, Katina Hayes and Dana Campbell; sons, Darrell Johnson, Kylan Burney and Narshawn Odom; devoted mother-in-law, Agnes Smith; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Leon and Theophilus Hayes; sisters, Veronica (Larry) Bender and Bonita Thompson; and many other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Home. Family Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. with funeral to follow at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 36 Fairfield Ave. Nashville. The Rev. Emmanuel Barnes will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Pegram, at 9 a.m. Thursday.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.