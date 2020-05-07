Visitation for Mr. Johnson, 67, will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon at Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 1330 Bluebird Road, Lebanon, TN. In observance of the CDC guidelines, the visitation will provide for only 10 people in the building at a time.
He was preceded in death by parents Willie Z. Johnson and Henry Ellen Corder (Joe Corder Jr.).
Survivors include daughter Ornesia Johnson(Megail High), son Rashad Johnson, grandson Cameron High, sister Lindsey Neal, brother Michael Corder, special friend Donnetta Richardson, and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
The family of Mr. Johnson understands that due to the current restrictions regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonu
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
