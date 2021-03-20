Services for Mr. Bender, 71, will be Monday at noonm in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Sunday from from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. In observance of the CDC guidelines, we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement and temperature checks strictly enforced with limited chapel seating.
He was preceded in death by parents Jessie Lee Bender and Katie Sue Stanford Bender.
Survivors include wife, Aileen Bender; children, LaTonnie Bender, Shawntese Bender, Carlotta Walker, and Ronnie Bender Jr.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren Marcus Bender (Antonio, Emanuel, Donovan, and Devin), Ashley Bender (Nick), Maria Bender (Paris), Sharquanna (Kayleigh), Gerjerian Butler, Carlin, Carleigh, and Ron’eraius Bender; devoted brothers, Pastor Charles K. (Zora) Bender, Myqguel Pope, Xavier Pope, and Corey Bogan; devoted sisters, Rita Gail Bender-Glenn, Cheryl Pope, Monica Pope, Mary Davis, and Africa Priest; uncles, Pastor Curtis Bender, Sam (Jane) Bender, and Cecil Bender; friends Preston Majors, Bobby Joe Crutcher, Ronnie Love, Vesta McFarland, Dennis Jackson, and Wayne Bryant; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
