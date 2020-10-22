Graveside services for Rose Stafford, 86, will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens. A walk-through visitation will be held on Friday from 5-7 p.m. Six-foot social distancing and mask requirements will be strictly enforced at the visitation.
She was preceded in death by parents Wilson Starlin (Bessie) Shannon and husband Lewis Stafford.
Survivors include children Charles (Daisy) Stafford, James (Gwen) Stafford, and Sherry (Wayne) Clemmons; grandchildren Sharita Stafford, Marcus and Clifton Chumney, Denesha Whitley, Jerri (Shane) Walker, and Bianca and La’Porchia Stafford; seven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and special neighbor Fannie Crudup. Special thanks to caregivers at Quality Care, Prospect Inc., Home Health, Dr. Robert Jantz, Wilson County Sheriff Department, and the Senior Citizen staff.
The family of Mrs. Stafford understands that due to the current restrictions regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
