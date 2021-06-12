Mrs. Rose Neal Baird, age 91, of Hendersonville, passed away June 10, 2021.
A native of Wilson County, she was one of five children of the late Frank A. Neal Sr. and Pauline Rogers Jackson Neal. She was a 1947 graduate of Lebanon High School. She worked as a secretary for Metro Nashville Board of Education and was a homemaker. She was a faithful member of the Donelson Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Callie Grissim, Pauline Schott, and Virginia Pulliam; and brother, Frank A. Neal Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, S. Wallis Baird; two children, Janice (Greg) Henegar, Ken (Tammy) Baird; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Craig) Sherrill, Eric and Bethany Henegar, Brandi Hogan and Ethan Baird; five great-grandchildren, Blake, Maddox and Ella Rose Sherrill, Aiden and Micah Hogan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with Russ King officiating was held Friday, June 11, 2021 at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Eric Henegar, Ethan Baird, Aiden and Micah Hogan, Craig, Blake, Ella Rose and Maddox Sherrill, Bill Grissim and Jimmy Neal.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at the Donelson Church of Christ.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Donelson Church of Christ Youth Fund, 2706 Old Lebanon Rd., Nashville, TN 37214 or Hendersonville Church of Christ Whispering Pines, 107 Rockland Rd., Hendersonville, TN 37075.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
