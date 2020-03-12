Services for Mrs. Valentine, 74, will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Gravel Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Bethpage, TN. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Family will receive friends and family on Friday at the funeral home from 5:30-7 p.m.
Rosie Valentine was born January 26, 1946 to late Deacon Joe Nervis Sr. and the late Irene A.T. Nervis in Vicksburg, MS. She was also preceded in death by her loving siblings, Clara Marie Thornton, Frank James Nervis and David Nervis.
She leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband, Roger Valentine, and her two sons, Shane (Rebecca) Valentine and Shawn (Deena) Valentine.
She also leaves to cherish her memories four brothers and three sisters, Joe Jr. (Annie Pearl) Nervis of Aurora, IL; Louis (Ella Mae) Nervis of Houston, TX; Mose Nervis of Huntsville, AL; Julius Nervis (Mary) of Clinton, MS; Catherine (Larry) Bolden of Vicksburg, MS; Cynthia (James) Patterson of Athens GA; and Winnie (Willie) Mays of Vicksburg, MS; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
