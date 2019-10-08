Rosie V. Davis passed away on Sept. 30, 2019, at age 89. The family will be receiving friends from 11 a.m. until noon at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Inurnment will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens, Mt. Juliet TN.
Mrs. Davis is survived by children Mary (Gilbert) Springer, Lee Hutchings, Kenneth (Debbie) Hutchings, Allen Hutchings, Victor T. Hutchings, Michael Hutchings, and Rose Baker; 23 grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by husbands Waymond Hutchings and M.E. Davis, and sons Gary Hutchings and Ronnie Hutchings.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.