Roy Allen Morgan, age 75 of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Adkins Morgan; his parents, Ed and Josephine Morgan; brother-in-law, Chuck Alcorn; and sister-in-law, Shelia Edwards.
Mr. Morgan is survived by his daughters, Connie Carden (Keith Dodd) of Lebanon and Michelle Morgan of Oliver Springs; sons, Keith Carden of Lebanon and Allen Morgan of Oliver Springs; grandchildren, Alexis Carden, Tyler Carden, Brodie Bailey and Tiffany Jackson; great-grandchild and light of his life, Leah Grace Carden; brothers, Eddie (Sue) Morgan of Middlesboro, KY, Wayne (Carolyn) Morgan and Jim (Diana) Morgan, both of Oliver Springs; sister, and Marsha Alcorn of Oliver Springs.
Roy was a Coal Miner for 20 years and owner of Roy’s Chevron Gas Station & Car Repair.
Due to the concerns of the Coronavirus threat, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Private graveside services will be held on Friday, March 27 at 1 p.m.
Active pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to extended family and friends, Carolyn Wilder, Rosalind Howell, Teresa Smith, Brenda Hunley, Tina Perkins and Donna Sheppard.
A very special thank you to Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, and special thanks for all the calls, text and visits in the last eight months.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
