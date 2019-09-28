Lt. Col. Roy D. Simmons Jr., 96 of Nashville, TN died peacefully Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 in Lebanon, TN.
Roy was a native of Bowling Green, Ky. and the son of the late Roy D. Simmons Sr. and Anna M. Simmons. He is also preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Glendell M. (Jennie) Simmons; son, Stanley Simmons; sister, Laura A. Smith; and brother, William Simmons.
Roy's remarkable life was truly one of the American dream. Raised on a farm outside Bowling Green, Ky., he longed for the opportunity to be a pilot and to attend college. It was while waiting to enroll at Marshall College, that the fateful attack on Pearl Harbor occurred. Roy did not hesitate to volunteer to serve, and do his duty for his country. On Sept. 7, 1943, Roy was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps, and that same day married his high school sweetheart, Glendell "Jennie" Whalin. He would serve with distinction in North Africa, Italy, Sicily, France, and Germany with the 111th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron during World War II. After the war, Roy continued service with the United States Air Force for 25 more years, posting at the Pentagon, King Salmon, AK, and Madrid, Spain, among other locations. After retirement as a Lt. Col., Roy went into education, serving as the Dean of Students at Massasoit Community College in Brockton, MA for 13 years.
After his final retirement, he and Jennie moved to Nashville, TN, and settled into life surrounded by friends and loved ones, until her passing in 2008. In Aug. 2010, Roy traveled to France where on Aug. 22, he was inducted into the Order of the Legion of Honor, France's highest distinction. This honor recognized the role he played in the liberation of that country. He often spoke of the pride he felt in receiving this recognition, and spoke to numerous groups about his experiences.
Roy was a 1940 graduate of Richardsville High School in Ky. Later he would earn an undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland, a Graduate Degree from George Washington University, and a Ph.D. from Waldon College.
Roy lived his days to the fullest and by the motto "life without challenge is inherently empty."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.