Roy Eugene Denson, age 76, passed away Tuesday January 12, 2021 in Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Woody and Velvie Lee Hensley Denson.
He is survived by his son, Jeff (Elesha) Denson; daughters, Faith Denson and Angie (Jamie) Watson; grandchildren, Kyle Denson, Storm (Elizabeth) Denson, Trulee Denson and her fiance Andrew, Chris McCathern, Sean Denson, Jeslyn Harvey, Brooklyn Harvey, Collin (Brittany) Watson, Alissa Watson, Lauren Watson and Jamison Watson; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins and loving family in Gainesboro and Michigan.
Roy was a 1963 graduate of Lebanon High School, a member of Christian Life Chapel, and a retired Insurance Salesman with American General.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 15 from 4-7 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel and Saturday, January 16 from noon until funeral service at 1 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon, TN. Pastor Jamie Watson will officiate the services. Interment will follow in the Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens. Jeff Denson, Kyle Denson, Storm Denson, Sean Denson, Collin Watson, Tyler Weeks, Jamison Watson and Doris Williams will serve as active pallbearers.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
