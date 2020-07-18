Services for Mrs. Ruby Eubanks, 75, will be Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Family will receive family and friends on Saturday from 5-6 p.m. and one hour prior to the service of Sunday.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home LLC, 1330 Bluebird Road, 615-444-3117.
