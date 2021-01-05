Ruby Harris passed away on January 1, 2021 at age 86. The Graveside Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Watson Cemetery.
Mrs. Ruby had worked at Precision Rubber and was a member of the Church of God. She loved cooking and being with her family, especially the grandbabies.
She is survived by brothers Sam Watson Jr. and Thomas Raymond Watson; grandchildren Johanna (Scott) Siegrist, Bobbie (Joshua) Quinn, Shane (Katy) Harris, and Peggy Conklin (Tim) Johns; and great-grandchildren Brendon Siegrist, Bryson Carmack, Destiny Quinn, Joshua Quinn Jr., Jordan Quinn, Deriq Conklin, DJ Johns, Harris Sullins, Skylar Harris, Katelyn Harris, and Ruby Harris.
She is preceded in death by husband of 60 years, Hollis Alvin Harris; children, Vivian Diane Harris, Randall Harris, and Brenda Harris; grandchilden, Derrick Sullins and Melissa Bean; and great-grandchild Natalie Siegrist.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
