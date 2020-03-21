Ruby Johnson of Oak Ridge, TN, formerly of Lebanon, TN, passed away March 18, 2020.
She is survived by daughters, Patricia Ellis and Teresa (Mike) Murphy; son, Ronald Johnson; and
four grandchildren.
Graveside service will be conducted Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Nashville.
Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.
