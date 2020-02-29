Ruby Edwards passed away on February 26, 2020 at age 88.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m. The Funeral Service, conducted by Michael Eubanks and Gary Cozart, is 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, and will be followed by interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Shaun Cozart, Adam Cozart, Michael Wrye, and Chris Wrye, Cecil Wrye, and Jimmy Wrye.
Mrs. Edwards raised her family and worked as an assembler at Toshiba. She loved square dancing and was practically a professional bingo player.
She is survived by children, Katha (Howard) Wrye, Don (Ava) Cozart, Cliff (Dianne) Cozart, and Gary (Terry) Cozart; grandchildren, Michael (Cindi) Wrye, Chris (Brandy) Wrye, Kelley (Michael) Eubanks, Krista (Kevin) Gipson, Adam (Keri) Cozart, Chelsea Cozart York, and Shaun (Ashley) Cozart; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister Nell Wrye.
She is preceded in death by husband Riley Edwards, son Ronnie Cozart, parents Shafter and Ella Hayes, and sisters Dorothy Rogers, Ruth Gann, and Helen Hawker.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
