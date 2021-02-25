Ruby Margaret Armstrong was born Dec. 11, 1924 in Gate City, VA, daughter of
the late William R. Tipton and Gladys Lane Tipton, and departed this life on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at the age of 96 years.
Ruby attended
Radford State Teachers College and completed her teaching degree at Middle Tennessee
State University. She went on to have a
38-year teaching
career in Wilson
County Schools. After retirement she served as a volunteer at University Medical Center and was active in the Statesville Grange.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert M. Armstrong in 1998; her brother, Carl Tipton and a stepbrother, Jeff Tipton.
Ruby is survived by her children, Kerry Armstrong and his wife, Nina of Lebanon, Margie Morris of Durango, CO and Jack Armstrong of Statesville; grandchildren, Ryan Armstrong and his wife, Sarah of Mt. Juliet and Allison Armstrong of Smith County; stepsister, Gidget Tipton of Murfreesboro; and
many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Watertown Library or the Fiddlers Grove Foundation.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
