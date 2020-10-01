Services for Mr. McAdoo, 88, will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at First UMC in Lebanon. Family will receive family and friends on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.
In observance of the CDC guidelines, at the church’s request, and out of respect for the family, the funeral service will provide for only 100 people in attendance . Relatives and friends are strongly encouraged to attend the Friday night visitation.
Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thelma “Slick” McAdoo and Talitha “Charlotte” McClenon McAdoo, and children Rufus Mcadoo Jr., Carol Denise McAdoo, and James Terrell.
Survivors include beloved wife Pearlie McAdoo; children Phyllis (William) Eddings, Calvin (Martha) McAdoo, Christopher (Hope) McAdoo-Gaines, Ernest (Sonya) Patton, Jackie (Warnie) Shaw and Rufus Kareem (Samantha) McAdoo; godson James Thompson; siblings Mary (Harry) Harris, Annie (Ike Muirhead) Watkins, Dr. Charlie E. (Gloria) McAdoo, Karla McAdoo; sisters-in-law Gloria Dye, Tommie Cunningham, Frances Patton, and Gail (Ronnie) Kelley; brothers-in-law Stanford Patton, Julius (Robbie) Steverson, David (Constance) Patton, Larry (Jackie) Patton, Dan (Betty) Patton, Kenneth (Revoidia) Patton, and John (Virginia) Neuble; grandchildren Quan Eddings, Tony Sneed, Kenneth Young, Darius Matthews, Amber Eddings, Anastasia Eddings, Destiney Patton, Ranisha Houston, Nevaeh McAdoo-Gaines, Harper Neal, Dominic Reamy, Roman McAdoo, Kaylen Shaw, Hillary Shaw, Holly Shaw, Jackson Agee, and Lamont Rutland; 20 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; and devoted friends and family Maggie Benson, Sally Palmer, Betty Cantrell, Charles Clark, Katherine Jones, Carol Wilkerson, Clinton and Roxie Brown, and Bobby and Beulah Apple.
Special thanks to Maggie Weir, Gail Kelley, Raymond Patton, Wilson County Election Commission, Avalon Hospice, and Dr. Darletta Steinmetz.
Condolences to the family may be left via our website at www.neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.
The funeral service may be viewed via livestream on the Neuble Monument Funeral Home Facebook page.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
