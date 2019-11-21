Ruslan Scott Davis, 28, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at his home in Auburntown. He was 28 and was born in Pskov, Russia.
He is survived by his father, Scott Davis of Auburntown; sisters, Christina Davis of Gassaway and Shandry Davis Williams of Chandler, AZ.; and nieces and nephews, Zoie Mingle, Riley Williams and Ethan Williams.
A graduate of Watertown High School, Class of 2010, Ruslan was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Ivanyisky Davis. He enjoyed watching all sports but he especially loved Tennessee Titans football. Ruslan was able to attend the Super Bowl in 2009 at Tampa, FL made possible by the Make A Wish Foundation.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Make A Wish Foundation.
Woodbury Funeral Home, 615-563-2311, www.woodburyfuneralhome.net.
