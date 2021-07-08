Russell Stout passed away on July 5, 2021 at age 83.
No public services are scheduled.
Russell Eugene Stout was born in Crothersville, IN to Eleanor Wolf and Basil Stout. He served in the United States Army. He worked as an HVAC Installer. He was an outdoorsman, and enjoyed animals.
He is survived by children Ruth Wilson, Trevis Stout, Debbie Mills, and Audrey McFarland, 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a sister, Karen (Ray) Vaughn.
He is preceded in death by wife Kathleen Stout, parents Eleanor Napier and Basil Stout, and siblings Stanley Stout, Paul Stout, and Lowell Stout.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.