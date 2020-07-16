After a long illness which she faced with strength and courage, Ruth Cato, loving wife and wonderful mother passed away July 13, 2020, at her home.
Ruth Mullins Cato was born July 17, 1935, at Taft, TN, daughter of the late Coleman F. and Iola McCown Mullins.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jack R. Cato of Lebanon; son, Michael A. Cato; daughter, Cynthia R. Cato, both of Lebanon; grandson, Cameron Cato, Murfreesboro; granddaughter, Laura (Tom) Cato Leahy, Philadelphia, PA; brother, Bobby S. Mullins and wife Mildred Clayton Mullins, Nashville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Copelon (Carrie) Mullins, Horace (Frances) Mullins; and sister, Ruby Mullins (Everette) Moore.
She graduated from Blanche High School, Blanche, TN, attended Nashville Business College and moved with her husband to Lebanon in 1956. She was secretary and bookkeeper for their family business until her death. She was baptized at the age of 14 in Fayetteville, TN. She was a member of Maple Hill Church of Christ.
Ruth joined the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 2008, the Daughters of the American Revolution in 2017, and was a longtime member of the local AARP chapter. She held several offices within these organizations.
Known by friends as someone always ready to help in any way she could, Ruth and her special talents will be missed by many.
A private graveside service was held Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Cedar Grove Cemetery with Bro. Jonas Taylor officiating.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142.
