Mr. S. Wallis “Pop” Baird, age 92, of Hendersonville and a native of Lebanon, passed away July 27, 2021, at his home, just 47 days after the passing of his beloved wife of 67 years, Rose Neal Baird.
He was the son of the late John Bell Baird and Mabel Phillips Baird (Modrall). He was a 1947 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War.
He retired from Western Auto Stores where he had been a Nashville area store manager.
A faithful member of the Donelson Church of Christ, he served the congregation as a Deacon for 19 years and an Elder for 21 years.
He is survived by two children, Janice (Greg) Henegar and Ken (Tammy) Baird; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Craig) Sherrill, Eric Henegar, Bethany Henegar, Brandi Hogan, and Ethan Baird; and five great-grandchildren, Blake, Maddox and Ella Rose Sherrill, Aiden and Micah Hogan.
A private graveside service with military honors will be held at the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
A Celebration of Life service will be Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Donelson Church of Christ.
Visitation at the
church will be from 1-2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Donelson Church of Christ Youth Fund, 2706 Old Lebanon Rd., Nashville, TN 37214, or the Hendersonville Church of Christ Youth Fund 107 Rockland Road, Hendersonville, TN 37075.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
