Sadie Frances Barry Mann, age 86 of Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
She was born in Dekalb County on November 23, 1933 to the late John and Ruby Barry. She was married to her late husband James Mann from July 15, 1949 until his death in June 2001. Mrs. Mann was a full-time housewife and a member of Saulsbury Baptist Church. She loved to cook and sew.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her in-laws, Willie and Beulah Mann; grandson, Stephen Campbell Skeen; sister, Dot Appleby; brothers, Billy Barry, Sonny Barry, Wayne Barry and Benny Barry; and son-in-law, Angelo Darsinos.
She is survived by daughters, Sharon (Tommy) Skeen, Debbie Darsinos, Jamie Marler, Marsha Mann and Tammy (Danny) Dillon; brothers, Robert Barry, Sammy Barry, Charles (Kay) Barry; sisters, Brenda Cartwright, Doris Branch, and Joyce (Larry) Lanier; grandchildren, Charles (Francine) Skeen, Holly Skeen Moore, Dana (Brian) Worrell, Amber (Greg) Mitchell, Melanie (Coco) Lopez, Alexander Darsinos, Gretchen Marler, James Manning, Nicholas (Melanie) Dillon, Jason (Annie) Dillon, Adam (Ashley) Dillon, and Miles (Katie) Dillon; 18 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She’s also leaving behind her special cat and friend of 19 years, Patches.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Wilson Manor, who took such great care of her for the last couple of years.
Private graveside services will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jonathan Richerson officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Due to the concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no visitation prior to the graveside service. The family of Mrs. Mann understands that due to the current restrictions regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their sincere gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family on our website at www.partlowchapel.com.
