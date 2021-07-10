Sadie Frances Lanius, age 80, of Lebanon passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Myrtle Jones; husband of 61 years, Raymond Lanius; brothers, Joe, David, and Odell Jones; and sister, Linda Morris.
She is survived by son, Michael (Diane) Lanius; brother, Sam (Dena) Jones; sisters, Ruby Thompson and Betty (Charles) Cato; grandchildren, Travis (Samantha) Lanius, Matt Lanius, and Tiffany (Tim) Bennett; great-grandchildren, Brayden Lanius, Jayden Lanius, Jaxon Lanius, and Casey Mann; brothers-in-law, Charles Tolbert (Margie) Lanius Jr. and Jerry (Wanda) Lanius; and numerous other loving family and friends.
Mrs. Lanius was a Watertown High School graduate, a member of Adams Avenue Church of Christ and a homemaker.
Visitation will be held at Adams Avenue Church of Christ on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. Bro. Stan Stevenson will officiate. Interment will follow in the Leeville Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Adams Avenue Church of Christ.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
