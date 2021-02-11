Sallie Burnley, age 87, passed away February 5, 2021 at Hartsville Health & Rehab.
She is survived by devoted grandchildren, Tondra (Cedric) Young, Tyrone (Gina), David and Monronda Burnley; daughters-in-law, Doris and Geraldine Burnley; and many other relatives and friends.
Community walk through visitation will be Friday, February 12 from 4-6 p.m. at Carr-Hellum Funeral Home, 129 Foxall St., Harstville Tn. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. Graveside Service is noon Saturday, February 13 at Stalcup Cemetery. Pastor Denzil Bryant will offer Words of Comfort.
Carr-Hellum Funeral Home, 615-374-3124.
