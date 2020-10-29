Sam Maynard passed away on October 26, 2020 at age 82. No services are scheduled at this time. Mr. Maynard was born in Lebanon TN to John Wayne and Tabby Burton Maynard. He worked as an auto mechanic, and loved being outdoors, fishing, coon hunting, walking, sitting on the porch, and being with grandkids.
He is survived by wife of 55 years Ruby Perkins Maynard, children Tammy Maynard and Samuel Maynard, grandchildren Brittany Miller and Sammy Maynard, siblings Joe (Phyllis) Maynard, Josephine (Jim) Barry, Mary Parker, and Kathryn Billingsley, great-grandchildren Mason and Carter Miller, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents John and Tabby Maynard, siblings Jerry Maynard, Margaret Maynard, and Louise Forkum, nephew James Barry, and niece Patricia Clemons. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.