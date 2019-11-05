Sam Gamble, age 88, passed away Thursday October 31, 2019, at The Pavilion in Lebanon.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Milton Gamble Sr. & Pearl Gamble; and 7 sisters. Sam is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Lane Gamble; son, Greg Gamble; special family, Ralph & Dina Reed, Cody and Sara Reed and Kyle Reed; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews.
Sam was born on a farm in Spencer, Tennessee. He was a Navy veteran and a graduate of the University of Tennessee. He was Branch Manager for Lebanon's Middle Tennessee Electric Corporation and retired in 1995.
Sam was a member of College Hills Church of Christ, and his passions were golfing and creating beautiful stained glass pieces, some of which are displayed in Lebanon-Wilson Co. Library.
At the request of Mr. Gamble there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Sam's memory to the Compassion Center, of College Hills Church of Christ, 1401 Leeville Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087; Lebanon-Wilson Co. Library, 108 South Hatton Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087; or carry out a random act of kindness to a stranger and tell them God and Sam love them.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com.
