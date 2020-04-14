Sam Lacy Jones, age 91, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born on January 8, 1929 in Walter Hill, TN to Ed Lacy and Nell Denham Jones.
He was preceded in death by parents, three sisters, a special circle of friends, and wife, Mary Ann Bradshaw Jones.
He is survived by their children, Pam (Rick) Thorne, Steve Jones, Debi (Jim) Denney; grandchildren, Heath (Kelly) Thorne, Bevin Nave, Sam B. Jones, Autumn Jones, Lacy (Ray) Cooper, Adam Denney, Elliott (Kassie) Denney, Houston Denney; and seven great-grandchildren.
Sam is survived by wife, Ola Ross Tubb Jones, her children, and grandchildren.
Sam was a graduate of David Lipscomb High School and College; and the University of Tennessee, College of Pharmacy. He served in the United States Army in Germany as a pharmacist and other medical roles. He was co-owner of Bradshaw Hospital Pharmacy and Bradshaw Drug Co. He was a member of College Street Church of Christ-College Hills where he served as teacher, deacon, and elder. Sam was a longtime member of the Noon Rotary Club and the Lebanon Golf and Country Club. He was a founding member of the Board of Directors of The Peoples Bank and served several terms on the Lebanon Special School District Board of Directors.
Sam’s ability and passion for sports was exhibited from middle school through college in most team sports. He continued his interests through tennis and golf until very late in his life. His love, loyalty, and knowledge of University of Tennessee Volunteer athletics was beyond measure. His immaculate yard and everlasting “signature” handshake will be among memories of Sam.
Many thanks to the caregivers who attended to Sam in his recent journey, especially his final, loving family at the Chronicles at Elmcroft.
Current circumstances will only enable a private family burial. Memorial wishes may be directed in his name to the Weekend Backpack Program to benefit students and their families, Lebanon Special School District Family Resource Center Weekend Backpack Program, 1007 Castle Heights Ave. N., Lebanon, TN 37087 Attn: Beth Petty.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
