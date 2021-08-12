Samuel Russell Vaden, 49, of Little Elm, TX, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, in Frisco, TX.
Russell was born July 8, 1972, in Jacksonville, AR to Bobbie Sampson Vaden and Onetah Faye Sellars.
Russell valued education as a lifelong learner and teacher, earning numerous degrees and academic accolades. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Studies at Austin Peay State University, Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology, Education Specialist degree in School Psychology, and Doctorate in Educational Psychology and Research, all from The University of Memphis.
Russell has worked as a school psychologist since 2002, most recently at Prosper Independent School District from 2019 to present. Russell has also taught in higher education, most recently at Collin College in Frisco, TX. He is a published author of book chapters, journal articles, professional conference presentations, and grants.
Russell loved music of all kinds. He played the piano virtuously and sang in a beautiful baritone. His favorite songs were ballads, country, and showtunes. Russell performed in many musicals and straight plays throughout DFW. He loved and cared for his family and friends above all else. Russell enjoyed spending time with his rescued Boston Terriers: Buster and Bowen. He was a treasured husband, son, sibling, and friend who will leave lasting memories with those who loved him and those he helped.
Russell is survived by his spouse, Steven Jerome Arenz of Little Elm, TX; mother, Onetah F. Vaden of Lebanon, TN; brother, David and wife Sheila Winfree Vaden of Crossville, TN; sisters, Phyllis Dies and husband Ricky of Brush Creek, TN, Dawn Bass and husband David of Carthage, TN, and Paula Thomas and husband John of Hendersonville, TN; and several nieces and nephews.
Russell was preceded in death by his father, Bobbie Sampson Vaden.
A memorial service will be held 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Slay Memorial Chapel of Aubrey in Aubrey, TX. Online condolences may be shared at www.slay
Slay Memorial Funeral Center, 940-365-7529.
