Sam McVicker passed away on March 28, 2020 at age 29. No services are scheduled.
Mr. McVicker is survived by special friend Danielle Johnson, mother Lydia Smith McVicker, sisters Rachel Falen and Nancy Dyer, aunt Nancy Smith Boyd, and uncle George Gould Smith Jr.
He is preceded in death by father Mac McVicker and brother Jay McVicker.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393, sellarsfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.