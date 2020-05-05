Sammy Hulse passed away on April 30, 2020 at age 70.
The Funeral Service is noon Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. Visitation is Tuesday 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the service. Burial will be in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Hulse served in the United States Army during Desert Storm and later in the National Guard. In civilian life, he was a crane operator for Steiner Lift. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist, loved fishing, drawing, and painting.
He is survived by daughters Misty (Marty Whitney) Lynn and Keisha Hulse; grandchildren Ashley Baynes, Amanda Lynn, Hunter Whitney, Abigail Lynn, and Preston Smith; great-grandchildren Tyson Baynes, Wyatt Walker, and Connor Vincent; siblings Harvey (Martina) Hulse and Annie (Cecil) Williamson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents Samuel “McKinley” and Lydia Biggs Hulse; brother Arlan C. Hulse; and sister Betty Joyce Blackburn.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393, www.sellar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.