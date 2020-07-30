Samuel White Jr., age 84, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his residence.
He is survived by a loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Annie White; sons, Charles White and devoted son, Samuel Dion White; four grandchildren, Brandon, Derek (Tameka), Elijah and DaiOnna White; great-grandson, Mykel Word-White; aunts, Irene Smith and Lily Harber; nephew, Edward (Cora) Smith; nieces, Trina Overall and DeWaun Quarles; sisters-in-law, Mildred Buford and Katie Sanders; brother-in-law, Jesse (Connie) Sanders; and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Family Visitation is Monday from 10-11 a.m. with funeral to follow at the above named chapel. Rev. John P. West, Eulogist.
Interment, Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Pegram, at 2 p.m.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558
