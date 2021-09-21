Sandra Elaine Beadle Bain, age 60, of Lebanon, died Wednesday evening, September 15, 2021, at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC.
To know her, you loved her. Born December 22, 1960, she was the daughter of Jimmy Dean Beadle and Glenda Faye Beadle and was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clyde and Lela Beadle and Freeman and Ruby Hollis; aunt, Karla Schafer; and uncle, James McMillin.
Sandy retired from TRW in Lebanon. She was a UAW union member and held a seat as the Chairman of the Women’s Committee and Chairman of the Election Committee.
Sandy is survived by her children, Christopher (Jenna) Alan Bain and Casey (Cory) Elizabeth Simpson; grandchildren, Keaton Alan Bain, Owen Carter Bain, and Emory Paige Bain; her fur companion Jax; grand-fur babies Layla Belle, Diva, and Bebe; her brother, Randy (Cathy) Beadle; aunts, Carol Ann (Larry) Montgomery, Thelma (Gene) Jennings, and Linda McMillin; uncle, Richard (Susan) Beadle; beloved family friend, Carlos Shannon; and cousins and many friends.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown with Erik Reed officiating. Visitations will be 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday and 11 a.m. till service time on Thursday. Interment will be at Hunter Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Foundation.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
