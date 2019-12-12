Sara Edmondson passed away on December 8, 2019 at age 93.
The funeral service, conducted by Reverend Edgar Boles, is 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Living Springs Baptist Church, 4559 Weakley Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN. The family will be receiving friends at the church on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the service. Interment in Lannom Cemetery will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Jacob White, Jeremy Smith, David Bennett II, Dalton Eady, Michael Luffman, Neal White, Grant Eady, Joe "Buster" Edmondson, and Darrell Edmondson.
Mrs. Edmondson loved gardening, cooking, sewing, working crossword puzzles, and being involved in church.
She is survived by son Joe K. (Margaret) Edmondson; grandchildren Ron (Holly) Eady, Joe K. (Tracie) Edmondson Jr., Laura Bennett, Gina (Neal) White, Tina (Michael) Luffman, and Shane Eady; 14 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Edmondson is preceded in death by husband Joe R. Edmondson, daughters Robin Edmondson and Jerelyn Eady, parents William and Laura McPeak, three brothers and one sister.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN., 615-444-9393.
