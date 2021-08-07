Sara McCoy passed away on August 3, 2021 at age 66.
The Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, followed by interment in Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation is Saturday 4-8 p.m. and on Sunday 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Sara Helen Grandstaff McCoy was born in Lebanon, TN to Helen Sanders and Edwin Grandstaff. She loved crafting and being with her dogs Tex and Obi at her home in Florida.
Ms. McCoy is survived by children Jennifer (Tony) Jackson, Trey Mangrum, and Adam Mangrum; grandchildren Rebekah Rushing and Gabriel Rushing; siblings Nancy Grandstaff, Will (Juanita) Grandstaff, and Eddie (Sheena) Grandstaff; numerous nieces and nephews; and her faithful companions, Tex and Obi.
She is preceded in death by parents Helen and Edwin Grandstaff and brother Joe Grandstaff.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615.444.9393.
