Sara Jane Hoffman Allen, age 87, passed away at her home in Lebanon on January 9, 2021.
She is survived by her daughter Peggy Brisbon (Kevin), stepdaughter Cheryl Allen, and grandchildren Mitchell Brisbon and Liana Garner (Andrew). She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Clinton Leon Allen.
She was an active member of Fairview Church in Lebanon for 15 years after moving to Tennessee from Southern California, her home for 32 years. She was a devoted and much beloved wife, mother, stepmother, and grandmother. She took great joy in knowing that she would soon be a great grandmother.
Due to COVID concerns, a small memorial attended by family, church family, and community members was held at her home on January 10, 2021.
