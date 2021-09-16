Memorial service for Mrs. Lowe, 74, will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Schrader Lane Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard A. and Mary Britt Dorsey Lowe, and brother Howard Russell Lowe.
Survivors include son, Carlos Lamont (Denise) Lowe; grandchildren, Ariel and Carlos Jr.; siblings, Rose Mary Lowe, Barbara Lowe, Gwendolyn Bradford, George (Vickie) Lowe, and Renee (Terrance) Powell; nieces and nephews, Delta Lowe, Diondrea (Joseph) Jackson, Maya and Terran Powell, Hope, George Jr. and Toya Lowe; and great-niece and nephews, Britt Lusk and Josef and Jordan Jackson.
Social distancing, temperature checks, and masks strictly enforced.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615.444.3117.
