Scott Dale Hamlett, age 54, of Lebanon, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his residence.
Born Oct. 24, 1965, he was the son of the late Betty Sue Johnson Smith.
Scott is survived by his son, Justin Hamlett of Lebanon.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
