Mr. Scott Douglas Lough, age 52 of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at his home after a courageous fight against cancer.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hubert and Helen Lough and Dale and Grace Shouey.
He is survived by his devoted wife Emily; parents, Larry and Ardella Lough; sisters, Heidi Cabrera, Yedda (Steve) Hill; father- and mother-in-law, Donnie and Mary Ann Bain; sister-in-law, Jenna (Matt) Vaughn; nephew and niece Ian and Adley Vaughn; and adoring pets, Winston and Iris.
Scott was born Feb. 28, 1967, in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. He was a graduate of David Lipscomb University, where he met his wife Emily. He retired from Metro Nashville Health Department and was currently employed by the city of Lebanon Water Plant.
Scott loved the Lord and His church and he and his wife Emily were active members of Philadelphia Church of Christ. They went on many mission trips from Central America to Africa. He was known for his funny hats, excellent cards and magical gifts. He never met an estate sale he didn't love. He will be sorely missed by many but all rejoice that he won the victory and is with his Lord.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at noon at the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Tom Watson, Clifford Newell and Donnie Bain officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the Philadelphia Church of Christ Mission Fund, 5230 Hunter's Point Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Ligon & Bobo is in charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com.
