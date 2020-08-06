Scott Matthew Dodd, age 50, of Watertown, died Tuesday morning, Aug. 4, 2020.
Scott was born Feb. 19, 1970, son of the late Henry and Bessie Lee Murphy Dodd and was preceded in death by brothers, Danny and Wayne Dodd and sisters, Rebecca Dodd and Shirley Ann Estes.
Scott is survived by a son, Zachary Dodd of Greenville, NC and his son, Jamison; daughter, Skylar Kelly of Lebanon; sister, Deborah (Thomas) Tittle; brothers, William C. (Kay) Dodd, James (Judy) Dodd, Darrell (Jan) Dodd and Jeff (Lisa Rumsey) Dodd; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. David Lawson officiating. Visitation will be prior to services on Thursday. Interment at Jennings Cemetery, Statesville.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.