Sharon Ann Buchanan, age 70, of Norene, died Tuesday morning, Nov. 24, 2020 at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon.
Born Dec. 10, 1949 in Lebanon, Sharon was a 1967 graduate of Watertown High School and attended Middle Tennessee State University. She was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church.
Sharon is survived by her son, John Buchanan and his wife, Meg; grandchildren, Kendall and Kaden Buchanan; mother, Mildred Ann Edwards; sister, Lynn Beadle and her husband, Bobby; nieces, Kristen (Justin) Morris and Jennifer (Colby James) Beadle; and caregivers, Susie Uselton and Lynette Beadle.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Buchanan, Jr. and her father, Riley Marshall Edwards.
Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday. Nov. 28, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Hunter Hay officiating. Visitation will be prior to service Saturday. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Norene.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
