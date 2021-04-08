Mrs. Sharon Kay Armistead age 68 of Lebanon passed away January 5, 2021.
Born in Freeport, IL, she was the daughter of the late LaVerne Lee Moore and Rowena Barker Moore. She was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. She worked as a hospice nurse for Sumner Regional Hospice. She was a member of Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, friends of Bledsoe Creek State Park and the American Legion.
She is survived by niece, Amy (Jimmy) Warden; great-niece, Pamela (Thomas) Warden-Wilson; two stepchildren, Eld. Ronnie (Barbara) Armistead and Kelly Armistead; two sisters, Joanne (Phillip) Brooks and Nancy Bryan; five brothers, Donald (Donna) Moore, Bill Moore, Russell (Cindy) Moore, Kenny (Jan) Moore, and Harold (Rhonda) Moore; and grandchildren, Bruce and Crystal Garner, Jack Shafner, and Alan Bentley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Armistead; four sisters and three brothers.
A memorial service
will be held Saturday,
April 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Bethany Missionary Baptist Church on Bluebird Road with Eld. Ronnie Armistead officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Bethany Missionary Baptist Church.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.