Sharon Marie “Sha” Blackburn Oliver, age 57, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 after a short battle with ALS.
She is preceded in death by her father, Shelah Blackburn; father of her daughters, Brad McDaniel; father-in-law, Jerry Oliver Sr.; and special friend, Tina Watkins.
Sha is survived by her husband of 12 years, Jerry Oliver Jr.; daughters, Shantrell McDaniel and Chloe McDaniel; mother, Shirley Nolen Blackburn; twin sister, Karon “Kaye” Ribbons; sisters, Sherrie Wynns and Kim (Barry) Forkum; nieces and nephews, Joshua (Erica) Chick, Jesse (Chloe) Forkum, Ciarra Ribbons, Hayleigh Ribbons and Eli Forkum; great nieces, Ruby Mae Chick and Abigail Rose Chick; and special friends, Lynn Moss, Cheryl Barrett and Lisa Mattern.
Sha was a 1981 graduate of Lebanon High School where she had a passion for creativity and her love of the Arts. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, painting, and quilting. She demonstrated her faith in God by using her talent to bless others with acts of kindness. She worked as an Office Manager for Wilson Co. Chiropractic. She will be remembered for enjoying dancing, trips to the beach, and being a selfless wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 11 from 3-6 p.m. in the Maple Hill Church of Christ, A Celebration of Life will follow at 6 p.m. at the church. Sha’s cousin Andy Talbot will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts be made in her memory to the ALS Foundation, www.als.org.
The family asks those attending the Celebration of Life to wear a mask.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.