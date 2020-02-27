On Feb. 22, 2020, at 11:09 p.m., Shaun Michael Williams left this earth to begin his eternity with our Lord and Savior.
Shaun Williams was a founding member of Crossroads Fellowship.
Preceded in death by his two grandfathers, Claude Williams and Claude Partlow, and Uncle Larry Williams. Shaun is survived by his Daughter Hannah Williams; his Father Garry Williams; Mother Lynn (Partlow) Williams; Sister Jennifer (Williams) Brewington (Luke); two grandmothers, Mary (Warren) Williams, Myra (Stonecipher) Partlow; Aunt Saundra Williams; Aunt Gail (Partlow) Moore (Lewis); Aunt Lisa Williams (son Cody Williams); Uncle Allen Partlow (Jackie); five nieces, Alex Hayes, Sarah (Hayes) Davis (Keyshawn), Stephanie Hayes, Ellie-Jane Brewington, and Samantha Brewington; three nephews, Shaun Hayes, Isaac Brewington, and Jonah Brewington; and numerous loving cousins and friends.
Shaun Williams enjoyed visiting the Ferry at Rome Bridge on Carthage Highway, fishing, and gardening.
A memorial service will be held Crossroads Fellowship Church Saturday Feb. 29, 2020, at 6 p.m. Visitation for the memorial will be from 4 to 6 p.m. with the service immediately following.
