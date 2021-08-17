Sheila Massey Dorris, age 69, passed away July 12, 2021 of natural causes.
Sheila, a Lebanon, TN native, was a 34-year veteran of the Tennessee Department of Human Services, Blind & Visually Impaired Services, as a counselor for the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation.
Sheila was responsible for helping many visually impaired individuals achieve an education and employment.
She had also worked on weekends for the Healthfully Yours Nutrition Center in Hermitage, TN for 26 years.
She had been a resident of Hermitage for over 30 years, but while still in Lebanon worked with the Sound & Light Theatre Company for a number of years as an actress and director.
She taught English at Mt. Juliet High School for six years in the ‘70s.
She is survived by daughter Brittany Nicole Dorris; a sister, Jean Massey Goad; nephew, Phil Goad; former husband and friend, Bill Dorian; and sister-in-law, Sherrill Massey.
Sheila was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Massey Jr.; her father, Charles Massey Sr.; and her mother Ola Belle Bond Massey.
Sheila requested that her body be donated to the University of Tennessee-Knoxville Anthropology Department.
The date for a memorial service within the next few months will be announced on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.